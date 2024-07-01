Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst S. Quenneville forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

MDP stock opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.88.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

