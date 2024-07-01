HC Wainwright Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$49.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.64 million.

