FY2024 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Lifted by Zacks Research

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $29.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $29.54. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.66 EPS.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,277.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,303.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,186.89.
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,822,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
