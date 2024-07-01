FY2024 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

