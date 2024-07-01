FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Lowered by Roth Capital

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FC. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.