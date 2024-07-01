Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Trican Well Service Ltd. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

TCW opened at C$4.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.26. The firm has a market cap of C$983.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.74. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$5.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

