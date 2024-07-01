Head-To-Head Comparison: Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA)

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 8.16% 16.52% 8.87% ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Subaru has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.67, indicating that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Subaru and ECD Automotive Design, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00 ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00

ECD Automotive Design has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 643.80%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Subaru.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Subaru and ECD Automotive Design’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $32.58 billion 0.49 $2.67 billion $1.76 6.05 ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 2.55 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

