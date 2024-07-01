H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) vs. Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Head-To-Head Analysis

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Japan Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 0 3 2 0 2.40 Japan Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Japan Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $22.22 billion 0.99 $824.03 million $0.11 28.37 Japan Airlines $11.44 billion N/A $659.18 million $0.76 10.34

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines. Japan Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Japan Airlines pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.02% 20.67% 5.19% Japan Airlines 5.81% 10.41% 3.62%

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Japan Airlines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

