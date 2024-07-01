Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$120.85.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stantec Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer acquired 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, with a total value of C$69,102.50. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at C$114.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$110.49. Stantec has a one year low of C$82.50 and a one year high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.2953046 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

