goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$208.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSY. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of GSY opened at C$197.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$182.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.55. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$101.34 and a twelve month high of C$198.74. The company has a current ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.77 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$357.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.44 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 17.2156863 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

