Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 203,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.18%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

