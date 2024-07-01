Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.43.
REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Real Matters
Insider Transactions at Real Matters
Real Matters Price Performance
Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$6.28 on Monday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$458.82 million, a PE ratio of -59.30, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Real Matters
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.