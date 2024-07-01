FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,233 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 990.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,916,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 227,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 138,579 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

FSK stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.