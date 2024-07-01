Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

PAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $3,020,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAM opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

