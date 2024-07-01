Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$171.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

