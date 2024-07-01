Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Enerflex Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

Enerflex Stock Performance

EFX opened at C$7.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$915.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.06%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

