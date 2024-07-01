Greenridge Global Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Greenridge Global raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($3.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.30). The consensus estimate for Staffing 360 Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 9.5 %

STAF stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.