Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOAN opened at $5.14 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,143 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 113,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

