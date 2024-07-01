United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

UBFO opened at $7.25 on Monday. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%.

In other news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $32,936.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,071,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $197,794 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

