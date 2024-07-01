DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
