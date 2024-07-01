Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.