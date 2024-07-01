StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Up 4.5 %

VHI opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Valhi has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.41 million, a P/E ratio of 891.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Valhi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Valhi, Inc. ( NYSE:VHI Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

