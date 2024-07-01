StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Valhi Stock Up 4.5 %
VHI opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Valhi has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.41 million, a P/E ratio of 891.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
