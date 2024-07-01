Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.32. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

