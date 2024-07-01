Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Trading Up 34.7 %
Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16.
About Global Cord Blood
See Also
