Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $68.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,608,000 after acquiring an additional 316,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,632,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,481,000 after buying an additional 70,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,421,000 after buying an additional 3,225,957 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 201.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,640,000 after buying an additional 2,259,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after buying an additional 293,910 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile



Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

