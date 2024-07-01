Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $188.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.46. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

