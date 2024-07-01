Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 0.5 %

HAL opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 14.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 323,841 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 375.4% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 45,609 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.