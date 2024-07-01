Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Decreased by DA Davidson

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

