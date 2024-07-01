DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

