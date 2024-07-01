Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CATY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.72 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

