Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TXO Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In other TXO Partners news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 51,752 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $951,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,778 shares in the company, valued at $20,611,107.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 878,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,878 shares of company stock worth $2,583,684 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in TXO Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,685,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

