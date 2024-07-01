National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,534,000 after purchasing an additional 387,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

