Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Issued By Zacks Research

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 514,288 shares of company stock worth $18,383,593 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

