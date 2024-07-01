Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Business First Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Business First Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.93 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 17.08%.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,968,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2,365.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,760,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 2,249.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.