Roma Green Finance Limited’s (NASDAQ:ROMA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 8th

Roma Green Finance’s (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 8th. Roma Green Finance had issued 3,075,460 shares in its public offering on January 9th. The total size of the offering was $12,301,840 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Roma Green Finance Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Roma Green Finance stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66. Roma Green Finance has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Roma Green Finance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Roma Green Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Roma Green Finance Company Profile

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

