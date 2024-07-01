iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,618,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $112.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after buying an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. Finally, P E Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,755,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

