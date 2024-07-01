iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,618,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $112.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
