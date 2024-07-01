Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACHL
Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Achilles Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.