Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Grows By 11.1%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC opened at $67.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $6,887,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.