Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Up 18.7% in June

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 478,570 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.89 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

