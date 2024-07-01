Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 714,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at $611,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $648,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 553,377 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABEO opened at $4.24 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $173.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.53.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
