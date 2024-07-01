Head-To-Head Survey: BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD)

Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nate’s Food and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nate's Food alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nate’s Food N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -0.48 BTCS $1.41 million 15.33 -$15.89 million $1.29 1.07

Nate’s Food has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS. Nate’s Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nate’s Food N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Nate’s Food and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nate’s Food and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nate’s Food 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Nate’s Food.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BTCS beats Nate’s Food on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nate’s Food

(Get Free Report)

Nate's Food Co. engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company is also focusing on licensing its food products comprising a ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter delivered in a pressurized can. Nate's Food Co. is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Nate's Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nate's Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.