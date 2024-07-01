Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) PT at C$0.96

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of TWM opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$261.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. Analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$34,335.00. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

