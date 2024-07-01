Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $13.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.81.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Sportradar Group Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period.
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
