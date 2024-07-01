OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $8.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $4,611,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 1.4 %

OPAL opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

