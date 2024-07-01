Analysts Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT at C$14.40

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSH.UN. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$12.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$9.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -290.48%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

