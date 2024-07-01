Analysts Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Target Price at C$12.20

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDO. Ventum Financial raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.02 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.48 and a 52 week high of C$11.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.68.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

