Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Target Price at $92.80

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSECGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $88.28 on Friday. VSE has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSECGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

