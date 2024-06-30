Vicus Capital Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $242.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

