Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,299,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

