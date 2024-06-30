Newton One Investments LLC Purchases 49,569 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

